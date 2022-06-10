$151.65 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report sales of $151.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.90 million. Universal Display reported sales of $129.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $640.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $643.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $742.78 million, with estimates ranging from $724.44 million to $750.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.57. 327,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,762. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

