16,549 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,894,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.32. The stock had a trading volume of 618,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,487. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day moving average is $442.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

