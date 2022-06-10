1,655,135 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,655,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,511,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.51% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

JMST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,515. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

