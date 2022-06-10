1irstcoin Price Tops $0.0247 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $982,273.37 and $1,679.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002993 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

