$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.30 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 422,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,616. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

