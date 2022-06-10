24,908 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. 104,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

