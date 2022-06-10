$3.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.85. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $319.65 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

