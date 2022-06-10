$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,956. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. Textron has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

