3,112 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.