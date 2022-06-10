33,519 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,868. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

