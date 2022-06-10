$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will report $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 7,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

