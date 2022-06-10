$428.05 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will post $428.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.40 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $458.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 289,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,807. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $541.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

