432,887 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

In other news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

