$45.35 Million in Sales Expected for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) will report $45.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euroseas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.34 million and the lowest is $43.36 million. Euroseas posted sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will report full-year sales of $184.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.37 million to $192.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.79 million, with estimates ranging from $206.26 million to $263.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euroseas.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euroseas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

