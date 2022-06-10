532,923 Shares in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 532,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVAC. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

