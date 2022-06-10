582,325 Shares in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 582,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.94% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

