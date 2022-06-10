$67.37 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $69.01 million. Veracyte reported sales of $55.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $271.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $275.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $325.63 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $334.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $8,604,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $10,382,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 9,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

