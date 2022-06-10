8,607 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.32.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $175.28. The stock had a trading volume of 187,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

