$94.06 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will post $94.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.12 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $393.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.55 million to $396.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $447.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 414,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $831.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

