$99.11 Million in Sales Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will post $99.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $100.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year sales of $412.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $474.95 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $498.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocGo.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 34,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

