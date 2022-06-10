AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 410,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AAR by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $2,136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.