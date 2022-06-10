AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.39. 41,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,365. The company has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

