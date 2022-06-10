Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.59 million and the highest is $82.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $273.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,752. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.