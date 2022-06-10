Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.44.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

