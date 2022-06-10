Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $530.00. The stock traded as low as $400.78 and last traded at $401.23. 30,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,879,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.42.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

