ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,987. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $905.42 million, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

