Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $38.57 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

TXN opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.