Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

