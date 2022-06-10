Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $299.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock worth $378,610,008. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

