Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 4.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 74,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 115,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

