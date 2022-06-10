Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 4.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 74,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 115,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile (OTC:ANYYY)
