AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Trading Down 23.7%

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) traded down 23.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.23. 67,202,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,511% from the average session volume of 2,573,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

