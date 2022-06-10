Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.79.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
