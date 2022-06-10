Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

