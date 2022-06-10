Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 135,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,252,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $4,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,291,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,338,000 after buying an additional 1,286,911 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

