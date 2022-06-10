AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

