Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

