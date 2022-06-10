Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $58.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.