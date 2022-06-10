Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.