Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $75.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,222.49. 32,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,001. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,403.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,648.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

