Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $85.77 on Friday, reaching $2,210.94. 50,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,395.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,642.33.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

