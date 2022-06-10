Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $83.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,213.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,395.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,642.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

