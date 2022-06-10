Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

AYX traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,024. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 51.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

