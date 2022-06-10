Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.