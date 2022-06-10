Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,667 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $79,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

