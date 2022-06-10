Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $59,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 263,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,001,228. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

