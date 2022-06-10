Amalgamated Bank Has $117.88 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $117,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

Shares of HD traded down $8.53 on Friday, reaching $291.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $342.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

