Amalgamated Bank Sells 799 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Boeing stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.66. 97,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $255.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.