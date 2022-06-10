Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 333,165 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

