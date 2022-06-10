American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE:ACC opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

