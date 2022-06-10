American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of American Equity Investment Life worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 551,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $6,862,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,323. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

