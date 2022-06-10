American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,798 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $120,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

